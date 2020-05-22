Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Killer Figure In Purple Shorts And White Sports Bra For Inner Thigh Workout

Ashleigh Jordan targetted her inner thighs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving the exercise demo.

Dressed in a pair of lavender shorts, the blond bombshell started the circuit with a series of diagonal chops. For this exercise, she lay on the ground with one leg extended in front of her and the knee of the other leg raised. Propping her torso up with her elbow, she raised her opposite arm into the air and lowered it as she simultaneously raised the leg on the ground. In her caption, she recommended doing 15 repetitions during each set.

Next, Ashleigh moved on to doing sumo walks. For this exercise, she assumed a sumo squat position with her legs spread wide. Then she took large diagonal steps forward, keeping her knees bent throughout the exercise, Her caption suggested including 10 repetitions in a set.

Side lunge glides came next. Ashleigh placed a shiny gray disk under one foot for this one and slid it to the side while she bent her opposite knee. Then she stood up once more as she glided the disk back to its original position.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Ashleigh got down on her hands and knees for a set of cable kneeling abduction. With a cable weight attached to the ankle of one leg, she swung that leg to the side and then behind her. Her caption recommended doing 20 repetitions on each leg.

In her caption, Ashleigh wrote that she makes sure to “set aside” a couple of exercises that specifically target the thighs during each of her leg workouts. After stating that the circuit could be done at home, she wrote that the cable machine could be substituted with a resistance band or just bodyweight.

The post amassed almost 10,000 times in less than an hour and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed excited to attempt the workout.

“Definitely giving this a go!! Looking good By the way Ash!!” one person wrote before adding two heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I was hoping for a good inner thigh workout and u read my mind! Thank u” another added.

“You’re f’ing amazing” a third fan gushed. ” I love your workouts, but I must say… your bf is a VERY lucky man, love ya! Stay safe!”

Others thanked Ashleigh for the positive impact her exercise demos have had on their fitness levels.

“I’ve been doing your workouts quite regularly for weeks now especially legs and butt and I’ve seen improvements,” a fourth Instagram user wrote. “Thank you so much. Your transformation is so inspiring.”