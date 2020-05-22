NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal-To-Nets Trade Discussed, Dinwiddie, LeVert & Allen As Potential Trade Chips

It’s already a common knowledge all around the league that the Brooklyn Nets are planning to add their third superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. Though the 2020 NBA free agency won’t be as star-studded as the previous offseason, there are several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer. One of the NBA players who is being frequently mentioned in trade rumors involving the Nets is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Nets have “internally discussed avenues” in acquiring Beal in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the potential blockbuster deal that would send Beal to Brooklyn, Bondy mentioned Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen as some of the players that the Nets could include in the trade package that they would offer to the Wizards.

“It’s unclear whether Beal will become available, though his circumstances have prompted speculation. The two-way guard is among the league’s highest-paid players and on a Wizards team with a low ceiling. He signed a two-year, $72 million extension last year that quelled trade rumors but Washinton (24-40) is again lottery-bound. The Nets will have to match salaries for any trade, with Beal earning roughly $29 million next season. Assuming Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are off limits, the Nets’ best assets are Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Caris LeVert ($16.2 million) and Jarrett Allen ($3.9 million).”

Trading Dinwiddie, LeVert, and Allen would definitely be a difficult decision for the Nets, especially knowing that they played a major role in turning Brooklyn from a lottery team to a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference However, losing the three of them would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal’s caliber.

Beal would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nets, giving them a very reliable scoring option next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This season, the 26-year-old shooting guard is averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. After spending most of his NBA career with John Wall in Washington, Beal has learned how to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit with ball-dominant superstars like Durant and Irving.

As of now, Beal hasn’t shown any strong indication that he already wants out of the Wizards, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing with Durant and Irving in Brooklyn. Forming the Nets’ “Big Three” with Durant and Irving would not only save Beal from being stuck in mediocrity in Washington, but it would also give him a legitimate chance of winning his first NBA championship title.