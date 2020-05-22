Anllela Sagra Wears Tiny Blue Bikini And Practises Her TikTok Moves

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.6 million followers with her recent video post. Showing off her TikTok moves, her fans instantly responded.

Anllela chose a tiny electric blue bikini for her TikTok practice. Cut low across her chest, her ample assets were on display as she tried out some new dance moves. Her flat stomach with the hint of a six-pack and her long toned legs were also highlighted in the skimpy attire.

The Instagram celebrity chose to leave her long brunette hair down and had flicked it to one side as the video started. Her makeup was minimal and she chose gold hoop earrings and a large-chained gold necklace to complete her look.

Stepping back as soon as the camera started rolling, Anllela then tried out some TikTok poses that saw her lift her hands up near her shoulders. She then did the thumbs-up sign before running her hands down her body to her waist. Making the peace sign, she stuck her tongue out. Anllela also swayed her body from side to side as she did so. Pausing, she leaned off to one side before stepping back towards the camera and turning it off.

The whole clip was performed inside what appeared to be Anllela’s bedroom. Her neatly made-up bed featured a white coverlet and pillows against the beige headboard. Two plush grey blankets were folded neatly at the end of the bed.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had garnered 730,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

While Anllela may have been a little self-conscious of having to work on her TikTok moves, her fans had nothing but praise for the Instagram influencer.

“Goddess,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Flawless body,” a fan said.

“Wow baby girl always I keep saying you’re so HOTT!!!!” said yet another.

“Still my everyday crush lol,” another person wrote, also using a drooling emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, lips, heart-eyed, and flower emoji.

Many of the comments were centered on Anllela’s incredible figure. The Instagram celebrity has worked hard to maintain her enviable physique, As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted some shots of her in her workout zone while wearing a red crop top and matching leggings to show her fans just how much she worked out.