Jessa Duggar Revealed That Ivy Jane Is Talking, But There Is One Word She Won’t Say Just Yet

Ivy Jane Seewald has been learning plenty of new things lately.

Jessa Duggar has just revealed that 11-month-old Ivy Jane is just starting to talk. She shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday along with an adorable photo of her daughter. The Counting On star told her 2.2 million followers that her “little doll,” as she called her, is saying a handful of words. However, there is one word that her daughter hasn’t wanted to say just yet.

Jessa has been trying to get her baby girl to say mama, but as fans can see in the YouTube video that she put together, Ivy Jane has other ideas. She was seen in the clip sitting in her high chair at the kitchen table in her pajamas as the mom of three is off camera prompting her to utter a few words. She can say the words hi, bye, up, baby, cup, and daddy. However, when Jessa told Ivy to say mama, she clammed right up and wouldn’t even try to say it. The Duggar daughter said that she laughs about the whole thing.

Spurgeon was also seen in the video interacting with his little sister. They appear to get along quite well. It’s obvious that Jessa’s three kids take after the rest of the Duggar family in their love for pickles. Both Ivy and Spurgeon were munching on one as they were being filmed. At one point, Ivy thought it was funny to throw the pickle to the floor.

The cute Instagram snap that was posted by the reality star has Ivy Jane sitting in a chair leaning against a green pillow. She wore a blue and white striped dress and was showing off her bare feet. She was holding onto a yellow flower with the end of the stem in her mouth. It appears to be a plastic flower that she has in her hand.

Ivy’s big blue eyes seem to be the focal point of the picture. Duggar fans go crazy for those gorgeous eyes of hers, as they are frequently commented about.

“I can’t get over her eyes!!” one of Jessa’s followers said

“Aww those pretty eyes,” another fan said in the comments.

“She really is a doll!!!! How adorable,” someone else toted.

Just a few days ago, Jessa Duggar also revealed that her daughter had started to walk. She shared a video of that as well. The little cutie was a bit wobbly at first, but she then took off quickly towards her mom.

Ivy Jane Seewald will turn 1 on May 26, which was also Grandma Mary Duggar’s birthday. She died on June 9 of last year, just a couple of weeks after her great-granddaughter was born. She got to meet Ivy before she passed away and fans were able to see that moment documented on an episode of Counting On. It is sure to be a bittersweet celebration for the family this year.