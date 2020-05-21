Syd Wilder Rocks A Revealing Pink Lingerie Set, Shows Off Cleavage On Instagram

American actress and comedienne Syd Wilder took to her Instagram page on Thursday and teased her fans with a hot lingerie snapshot.

In the pic, Syd — who is best known for her appearances in This Is the End and Piranhaconda — could be seen rocking a pink lingerie set that allowed her to show off major skin. Her sexy bra was apparently made up of a lacy fabric and featured two small bows just below the straps. She teamed the skimpy bra with thong-style pink panties that allowed her to show off her pert derriere.

To strike a pose, Syd kept her knees on a gray sofa, leaned forward to show off an ample amount of cleavage, and rested her forearms on a plush white carpet. She ran a hand through her hair, seductively gazed at the camera, and parted her lips to strike a pose.

In terms of her beauty looks, Syd appeared to have applied an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless matte finish. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a soft-pink lipstick, opted for lined eyes, and seemingly finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. It seemed as if she also applied a highlighter all over her face for an illuminating look. She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls and swept them to the right side.

In the caption, Syd asked her fans to visit her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored photos and videos. That apart, she tagged several Instagram models’ pages in her post.

Within eight hours of going live, the steamy snapshot raked in more than 10,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 120 messages to praise Syd for her amazing body and sensual style.

“You look gorgeous with that hair over your shoulders,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re amazingly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous, Syd,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart emoji.

“I enjoy all your videos on Only Fans. Thanks for replying to my messages, it means a lot. Much love to you,” a third follower wrote.

“Beautiful!! You are the perfect mix of sexy and cute,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Syd never fails to impress her fans with her provocative photos and videos. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she could be seen rocking a skimpy lingerie set. That’s not all, but she got frisky for the camera and naughtily looked at it while squirting mustard on a hot dog.