Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks A Makeshift Bandana Bikini On A Rainy Day

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent post. Commenting on the weather in the caption, she also showed off a blue bandana bikini to which her fans were quick to respond.

With a reference to rainy weather, Bruna added some black cloud emoji to the caption of her latest Instagram post. She also included the geotag of Boca Raton, Florida. However, inside the weather was anything but stormy — especially with Bruna rocking a makeshift bikini.

Standing slightly to one side and in front of what appeared to be a beige sofa, the Instagram celebrity looked directly at the camera, One hip jutted out to the side and she held onto a doorway for support. With that stance, her flat stomach and toned legs were on display.

Bruna was wearing a dark blue pair of bikini bottoms that sat high on her curvaceous hips. However, on the top, she chose to use a blue-and-white-patterned bandana wrapped tightly around her chest as a makeshift bikini rather than one matching the darker bottoms.

The model’s long blond locks were straightened and hung down over one shoulder. Bruna also chose to wear what appeared to be a mid-shade of pink lipstick. Her eyes are made up perfectly but not overdone in order to show off her natural beauty. On one arm, a small butterfly tattoo can be seen.

Bruna did not appear to be wearing any jewelry except for two delicate rings on one hand. On her fingernails was a dark-colored nail polish that could have been a very deep shade of blue or even black.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered 43,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

“You are goals,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“But you made my day,” a fan said, in response to Bruna’s caption about the rain.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” said yet another.

“Sooo beautiful Bruna. I love you,” another person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular was the ever-faithful heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

