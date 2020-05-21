Megan Thee Stallion Slays In A Yellow Bodysuit In Throwback Photo

Megan Thee Stallion left her 11.2 million Instagram followers in awe on Thursday, May 21, sharing a three-photo slideshow of herself wearing a yellow PVC bodysuit that showed off some skin.

The “Savage” rapper sported the bright one-piece in a series of selfies, starting with the first one.

The long-sleeved garment boasted a hint of a mock turtleneck, as well as a duo of white stripes that slid down her chest. They came to a halt and spread horizontally at the bottom of her bust, picking back up on her lower abdomen. She wore a matching set of thigh-high boots that sported the same design.

The bodysuit also featured two lines that made an hourglass shape on the midriff of the ensemble, which accentuated her figure and fit physique.

While the one-piece was more conservative in the front, Meg proved that the look was more risqué than it first seemed, posing from the side in the second photo.

In that snapshot, she revealed that the bodysuit actually boasted a thong bottom, which flaunted her derriere. It also showed that the midriff of the outfit was actually a corset that laced up in the back.

The third image focused on her matching yellow nails, which featured several green gems and two anime characters. In the caption of the slideshow, Meg divulged that she missed her long nails, including a crying emoji for effect.

The hip-hop star wore her dark hair parted in the middle. The straight strands slid down her back, ending below her bottom.

Meg wore a face full of makeup, starting with her brown brows, which arched high above her eyes. She appeared to wear a charcoal shadow on her lids, a smoky eye that reached her brow bone. Her feathery lashes curled up and fanned outwards in dramatic fashion. Her eyes seemed to be rimmed with a heavy kohl liner.

Her cheeks looked to be contoured and dusted with a hint of highlighter. Her pout appeared to be lined with a raspberry-colored lipliner, and apparently filled in with a lighter pinkish-red gloss.

Meg’s followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to tell the rapper what they thought of her latest look.

“Queen,” complimented one fan.

“You’re so badd,” shared another social media user, punctuating their comment with three heart eye emoji.

“I’m here for thissss ughhh,” wrote a follower, adding multiple heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram photo series racked up over 369,000 likes and more than 4,500 comments in just one hour.