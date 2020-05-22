Megan McKenna Stuns In A Pink Bikini And Matching Bucket Hat As She Poses With A ‘Cute Cake’

The British star joked that she might deliver the cake to her mom while wearing her bikini.

Megan McKenna posed with a sweet treat that she described as “cute,” but many fans of the TOWIE star were more enamored with the look that she served up: a colorful bikini and a matching bucket hat. On Thursday, the 27-year-old British TV personality took to Instagram to show off her unique swimwear style, and she also revealed that she was about to do something really nice for her mother.

Megan was pictured rocking a pink two-piece that featured a vivid floral print. The large blossoms depicted in the bathing suit’s eye-catching pattern appeared to be of a tropical variety. Megan’s top featured a sporty one-shoulder design, while her bottoms were a classic thong. The lower half of her swimsuit had high-cut leg openings that accentuated her lean, toned legs. The garment’s sides sat up high, which highlighted the curvy shape of her hips. Megan’s bikini also showcased her slim waist and chiseled stomach muscles.

The X Factor: Celebrity champion was rocking a deep tan that made her bathing suit’s vibrant color pop even more. She completed her outfit with a bucket hat that featured the same pink floral print. Megan tagged the clothing brand Alt Swim as the designer of her ensemble.

Megan’s only other visible accessories were a pair of small silver hoop earrings and a ring on her right hand. She was wearing her long blond hair down and pushed back behind her ears. She looked like she was sporting matte mauve lipstick and eye shadow in neutral tones.

Megan was striking a model pose on her front doorstep. She was leaning on her right hand with her thigh resting on the cement step. Her knees were slightly bent, which helped keep her legs in the photo’s frame. The start of a small smile was playing on her lips as she gazed at the camera.

An exquisite cake was sitting on the step beside Megan. It was smooth, white, and cylindrical. The dessert had her mother Tanya’s name written on it in gold lettering, and it was decorated with green grass. Small pine cones, berries, flowers, twigs, and sprigs of green plants had also been placed on top and around the cake.

In the caption of her post, Megan revealed that she was about to deliver the pretty dessert to her mother, and she suggested that she might do so while wearing her bikini.

Megan’s photo received an outpouring of love from her Instagram followers, who have rewarded it with over 29,000 likes as of this writing.

“With a body like that it’s acceptable to go anywhere in a bikini,” read one response to her post.

“You look fantastic, I’d say stay in your bikini,” another fan opined.

“This outfit is AMAZING,” gushed a third admirer.

This isn’t the first time Megan has rocked a hat with a bikini. She wore a cowboy hat with a black two-piece during her Caribbean vacation.