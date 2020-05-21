Kylie Jenner Sizzles In A White Bodysuit & Matching Boots For Her Latest Instagram Share

Kylie Jenner showed off her renowned physique with her 177 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 21.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO took some time away from work to share a few snaps she took in her new mansion, which is valued at $36.5 million. She posted three images of herself relaxing on her couch while the TV and fireplace were shown in the background.

For Jenner’s first post, she casually rested on the sofa while wearing a white, long-sleeved bodysuit. Jenner was stretched out on the couch with her booty perched up and her feet in the air. Her fans could see she was also wearing white, pointy-heeled boots for the steamy post. A dazzling silver-and-white handbag was also in the background in all three photos.

In the second photo, Jenner highlighted the boots more. With her legs crossed, she showed off the design of the shoes, which stopped at her calf and appeared to have a leather texture. While remaining on the couch, she gazed at the camera while posing with her hands on her face. She also flaunted the dazzling ring that was placed on her left hand, as well as her manicured nails which were done with a neutral pink polish.

Jenner decided to flaunt her bodysuit in the third image. She kneeled on the couch this time and showed the bodysuit in its entirety. The piece fitted Jenner’s body to perfection. While resting her right arm to the side, the supermodel highlighted how the suit exposed her thighs. She also placed her left hand on her backside, as it was exposed in the photo as well.

Jenner decided to go with a casual hair and makeup look as she lounged in her home. Her blond locks were styled in a center part with small pigtails. She also left two small strands of hair out on each side of her face. For makeup, the model appeared to be wearing a matte brown eyeshadow and faux eyelashes. Additionally, she seemingly filled in her eyebrows and added brown lip gloss and blush.

Shortly after posting the snap, Jenner received more than 3 million likes and over 18,000 comments from her supporters.

“You look so attractive,” one fan wrote.

A HOT SNACK!!!!” another exclaimed.

“You look like Lola Bunny with this hair love it,” a follower joked.

“YESSSS BOO!!!!!” Jenner’s follower exclaimed.

Unsurprisingly, several fans also commented about the recent news surrounding Jenner’s dating life. Months after they were seen together, an unreleased track from Drake went viral on social media. The rapper referred to the reality star as a “side piece,” leaving many to think the friends were romantically involved. Drake shut down the rumors on his Instagram page and apologized to Jenner and the other people he mentioned in the song.