Donald Trump Is Leading Joe Biden In Battleground State Of Pennsylvania, Poll Says

Although Joe Biden jumped into a double-digit lead over Donald Trump in a national Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, a Thursday Restoration PAC poll from Pennsylvania bodes better for the president. As reported by Breitbart, the poll, which surveyed 600 likely Pennsylvania voters, shows Trump with 50.2 percent support compared to Biden’s 45.5 percent. The lead marks a 4.7 percent jump in Trump’s favor compared to the previous iteration of the survey.

Restoration PAC founder and president Doug Truax said the shift in support could stem from Gov. Tom Wolf’s lockdown orders, which are allegedly causing frustration among residents of several counties that are still prohibited from reopening their economies.

“Definitely seemed to be some backlash in Pennsylvania against the virus shutdown orders and a confidence that President Trump can resurrect the economy,” he said.

As noted by the pollster, Trump will likely need to win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan to win in November. Although polls and experts expected Trump to lose all three states in 2016, he ended up beating Hillary Clinton in all three — in Pennsylvania by the most significant margin. According to Restoration PAC, Trump is currently losing to Biden in all but Pennsylvania.

Given the similar demographics in the three states, the pollster claims that previous polls showed Trump’s performance “vaguely in lockstep” in each region.

“There seems to be a convergence in these polls between results in Pennsylvania and those in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nationally, President Trump has surged a bit nationally in other polls and that might explain the Pennsylvania result. It will be interesting going forward to see if that divergence is cemented or whether the time frame of the polling might have played a stronger role in the differences.”

As reported by U.S. News & World Report, a Thursday poll from by Public Policy Polling (PPP) shows Biden with 51 percent support in Michigan and Trump with 45 percent. This performance roughly mirrors the 50.3-41.5 result from Restoration PAC’s May Michigan poll.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has gained more support than Trump for her handling of coronavirus. According to the PPP poll, 55 percent of voters trust her more than the president to handle the pandemic, while 37 percent trusted Trump more. This dynamic runs contrary to the one described by Truax, who suggested Pennsylvanians are not supportive of Wolf’s lockdown approach.

As for Wisconsin, Restoration PAC’s May survey puts Biden with 50.8 percent support and Trump with 41.7 percent.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, polling expert Harry Enten claimed earlier this month that Biden holds a historically steady lead over Trump. In particular, Enten claimed that the lead Biden has consistently maintained over Trump possesses a degree of continuity unmatched in almost 60 years.