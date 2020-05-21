Anastasia Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In Two-Piece Orange Bikini

Internet sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a new image of herself bikini-clad on Thursday, May 21. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the sultry post with her 8 million followers.

The 22-year-old influencer — who is mostly known as being Kylie Jenner’s best friend — exuded a sexy vibe as she was photographed outdoors in what appeared to be a private residence. Stassie took center stage in the snapshot, standing directly in front of the camera as she pouted and gazed straight into the lens. She further propped her booty out and crossed her legs.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder. Furthermore, Stassie appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her look. The application looked to include foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeshadow, blush, and a nude lipstick. Still, it was her famous curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a vibrant two-piece bikini.

The swimsuit bra was a vibrant orange color and featured two thick straps that went over Stassie’s shoulders and down her back. The garment featured a bandeau-styled body that tightly hugged the model’s assets. The front of the body further featured a thin drop bow that drew attention to Stassie’s exposed cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they flaunted her curvaceous hips and thighs. The briefs, which likely featured a thong design in the back, also featured high-waisted side straps that directed eyes towards Stassie’s slim and flat core.

The model finished the look off with a thick gold bracelet and a cross necklace.

Stassie did not include a geotag in the post, but was likely somewhere in California, as she has been quarantined there during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she announced a cash giveaway she was partaking in with Il Makiage, a New York based makeup company.

The sultry image was met with instant praise and positivity from a great deal of Stassie’s fans, amassing more than 152,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. An additional 5,000 followers also headed down to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her looks, figure, and bathing suit.

“Girl I love you,” one user wrote.

“That bathing suit is so fire,” a second user asserted.

“Beautiful,” a third individual proclaimed.

Stassie has posted a number of sizzling snapshots of herself on social media lately. On May 15, she rocked a skintight sports bra and leggings that flaunted her figure, per The Inquisitr.