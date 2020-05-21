‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Reveals Ramona Singer Told Her To ‘Lose At Least 10 Pounds’

Sonja Morgan knows she's beautiful no matter what.

Sonja Morgan and the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City will be seen visiting Ramona Singer’s house on tonight’s new episode of Season 12. However, while the women are known for their playful back and forth, Sonja reveals some mean-spirited advice Ramona once told her during a cast confessional of the show.

After Sonja was seen bringing a dress to Ramona that she liked before but couldn’t fit into, and making it very clear that while she believes she’s a medium while Ramona is a large, Sonja spoke to viewers in her confessional scene and revealed that during a previous spa visit with Ramona, she was told by her co-star to lose 10 pounds.

“It’s a large,” Sonja tells her co-star in a sneak peek at the May 21 episode of the Bravo reality series, which was shared by the Daily Mail.

“No, it’s okay. Maybe I need an extra large!” Ramona responds.

Sonja then recalls that Ramona loved the dress when she saw a picture of it but was unable to zip it up when she wanted to try it on and buy it. So, on her friend’s behalf, Sonja went to the store and tried it on for her so she knew it would fit.

As the preview clip continued, Sonja recalled an awkward moment she experienced with Ramona in the locker room of a spa.

“Ramona tells me that I need to lose at least 10 pounds… because I’m beautiful. I’m beautiful with weight on, b***h,” Sonja proclaims.

Also during the sneak peek, Ramona says in her cast confessional that she’s hoping that the Dorinda that showed up to her house for their get-together would not be the mean-spirited Dorinda that she and her co-stars have been dealing with over the last couple of episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona spoke to Us Weekly in November of last year while attending BravoCon and revealed that while the two of them were “doing well,” Sonja was allegedly “struggling.” As she explained to the magazine at the first-ever Bravo fan convention, Sonja was in a difficult place and was overwhelmed with a lot of different things she was dealing with.

Ramona then added that despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through over the years, and the challenging place Sonja was then in, she loves Sonja and believes she has a heart of gold.

“She has a laugh that’s infectious. She’s very special to me,” Ramona said.