Demi Rose Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Skintight Romper With A Revealing Neckline

In her latest Instagram post, buxom British bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 14 million Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a sizzling ensemble that showcased her curves. The garment was from online retailer Fashion Nova, and Demi made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken in London, United Kingdom. Demi stood in a space inside with a mirror behind her and a large open window visible in the background. A small bonsai tree was also visible next to a mustard yellow seat, adding a touch of personality to her space.

Demi wore a romper with an eye-catching print and figure-hugging silhouette that showed off her hourglass physique to perfection. The garment had a high neckline that came part of the way up her neck, but then featured a tie at her throat with strings that cascaded down between her ample assets. The look had a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage.

The romper had short sleeves that left her arms on display, and a fit that accentuated her slim waist. The fabric clung to every inch of her bodacious curves before flaring out over her hips and voluptuous thighs.

The photo was cropped part of the way down Demi’s thighs, so the very bottom portion of the garment wasn’t visible. However, her reflection in the mirror showed a hint of skin, suggesting it came to her knees.

Demi styled the unique garment with an equally unusual hairstyle that involved buns atop her head with a few chunks of hair loose to frame her stunning face. She appeared to have stuck some type of hair accessory in her buns, and posed with one hand by her side and the other held up to her temple in a salute.

Demi’s beauty look was minimal yet stunning, accentuating her natural features to perfection. Her followers loved the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 202,400 likes within just two hours. It also received 1,600 comments from her eager fans.

“Oh wow,” one fan said simply, followed by a heart emoji.

“Simply Flawless,” another follower added.

“What a marvelous look! I love it!” another fan commented.

“You look so beautiful,” a fourth fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji to further accentuate his point.

Demi loves to flaunt her curves in revealing attire, from at-home loungewear to swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a double update in which she rocked a pair of high-cut black underwear and a jacket with nothing underneath. Her tantalizing curves were on full display in the look.