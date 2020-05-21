Suspect Michelle Troconis Issues A Statement Nearly One Year After Jennifer Dulos Disappearance

It's been almost a year since the disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

It has been nearly one year since the disappearance of Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos who was last seen on May 24, 2019. Now one of the suspects in the case, Michelle Troconis, is issuing a statement regarding how this case has affected her life up until this point, according to Eyewitness News 3. She maintains that she has no information about where Jennifer is or what happened to her.

Troconis is the former girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband. Even though Jennifer’s body was never discovered, law enforcement had enough evidence that she endured severe bodily harm and determined that she was deceased. Prior to committing suicide, Fotis had been charged with the felony murder of his wife. Meanwhile, law enforcement believe Troconis helped Fotis cover up the murder. Troconis was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

In Troconis’ statement, which was translated from her native language of Spanish to English, she continued to declare her innocence.

“For the past year, people have said many things about me – some kind; some cruel. I was advised by my lawyers to remain quiet and rely on the justice system, which is very frustrating for me because there is a lot I would wish to say,” she began.

Troconis went on to note that it has been nearly a year since she first learned of Jennifer’s disappearance. She sympathized with Jennifer and Fotis’ children which have tragically been left without any parents. She also spoke about how she believes the police and the public have already decided she is guilty.

“But despite the way I have been treated by the police, I know nothing about Jennifer Dulos’ whereabouts or what may have happened to her. I know that under American law, I don’t have to prove my innocence, but actually to me it feels that way, during all this time while under public scrutiny.”

However, even with all this being said, Troconis did admit she had one single regret. She realizes now it was not prudent to trust Fotis.

Fotis went to his death declaring not only his innocence but that of Troconis. After his death by carbon monoxide poisoning, he left behind a suicide note that stated he nor Troconis did anything to harm Jennifer, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While Fotis emphasized that he wished he could be with his five children, he knew that was not going to happen because the public had already decided he was guilty.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.