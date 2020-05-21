Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Killer Curves In Barely There Bikini As She Poses On A Boat

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto showed off her flawless tan to plenty of fans on social media after she shared a number of sexy new snapshots of herself bikini-clad on Thursday, May 21. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 26-year-old model and Instagram influencer was photographed outdoors alongside friend Yaslem Clemente on a large white boat. Natalia took center stage as she basked in the sun and switched between a number of sexy poses and angles for the series, which consisted of three photos. The first and third images displayed her from the front, meanwhile, the second image displayed her from the back.

Her long brunette hair was dripping wet as it cascaded down her back and shoulders, indicating she might have taken a dip in the ocean. Natalia did not appear to be sporting any makeup in the snapshots — a wise decision that showed off her natural beauty. Despite her good looks though, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention, as she flaunted them in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Natalia’s bikini top was a metallic-looking brown color that reflected the sun’s rays and tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit bra tightly hugged her full-figured assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob as it featured tiny triangular cups.

The model paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also left little to the imagination. The bottoms were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong that showed off almost all of Natalia’s bodacious derriere and flaunted her curvaceous hips and thighs. The bottoms further featured high-waisted side strings that drew attention to Natalia’s slim core.

Natalia did not indicate where the pair were photographed, but revealed in the post’s caption that the swimsuit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that she is partnered with.

The slideshow received a good amount of praise and support from many fans, garnering more than 42,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, a few hundred followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their thoughts on the model’s figure, looks, and bikini.

“Beauties,” one social media user commented.

“So nice, love it,” added a second fan.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Goddess,” a fourth person asserted.

Natalia has wowed fans with a number of smoking-hot looks on her social media account this past month. On May 1, she rocked a tiny skintight dress that sent fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 97,000 likes.