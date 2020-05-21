Lindsey Pelas Wears A Flower Crown & A Dangerously Low-Cut Top In Sizzling New Photo

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9 million Instagram followers with one of her most recent Instagram story shares. The model posted the snapshot — in which she sported a flower crown on her head and a plunging top on her body — on Wednesday, May 20.

The 29-year-old model stuck her arm out to take the selfie, which offered fans a tilted glimpse at the blond beauty. Lindsey looked at the camera with wide, green eyes and an open-mouthed smile. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and her pearly white teeth were on display.

She wore a zippered black top that showcased her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, which almost spilled out of the garment. She touched her chest with her hand.

Lindsey wore an ornate flower crown on her head. The headpiece was filled with orange and robin’s egg blue blossoms, along with light brown flowers and what appeared to be small twigs.

In the background of the photo was a bright blue door, as well as a window with a cerulean border. The colorful background stood out against Lindsey’s neutral-colored ensemble.

Brown roots peeked out from her flower crown, quickly transitioning into icy blond locks. Her flaxen tresses tumbled down her shoulders in voluminous waves.

Lindsey wore a face full of makeup, starting with her dark brows. Her eyebrows seemed to be filled in with pencil, and looked shaped and groomed. They arched high over her light eyes. Her feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards. She appeared to wear a swipe of black liner on her lids. Her upper and lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her sculpted cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She appeared to wear a mocha-colored lipliner on her plump pout, which looked to be filled in with a lipstick of a similar shade.

She used the TAN & DUST Instagram filter, an effect that she uses quite often. The filter made her appear even more tanned than she already was. The image was sprinkled with white specks, which gave the photo a vintage vibe.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares racy pictures on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. That same day, she shared a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing a plunging pink bodysuit that accentuated her hourglass figure and showcased her bust.

Recently, she also showed off her body in a cut-out, crocheted swimsuit that left her followers in awe.