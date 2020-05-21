Drake Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Hinting She Was His ‘Side-Piece’ & Claims The Song Is Old

Drake released a public apology to Kylie Jenner via Instagram on Thursday, May 21.

Rumors about Drake and Jenner’s relationship were reignited by their fans on Wednesday, May 20. During an OVO Instagram live session on his account, an unreleased track with Future was shared with Drake’s millions of followers. In the track, Drake said that Jenner was a “side piece” and he was involved with 20 other women like her. He also called out Jenner’s sister, Kendall, and Gigi Hadid in the song as well.

Following the song being shared on social media, Drake set the record straight about the ordeal. According to Hollywood Life, the rapper apologized to any of his friends who were impacted by his song in a negative way. He then explained that the song was recorded several years prior, and neither he nor Future intended on sharing it with the public.

“A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalog,” Drake wrote. “The last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

Drake has been friends with Jenner and her family for several years. Although he has an ongoing feud with Kanye West, he remained close with Kylie through the years. Additionally, Drake is pals with Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. As of yet, no one mentioned in the song has responded in a public manner.

The unearthed track from Drake comes months after the two were accused of secretly dating. In November of 2019, they were seen together at his birthday party. They reportedly chatted throughout the night and Jenner stayed out “super late,” per People.

Jenner also attended Drake’s New Year’s Eve birthday bash with Kendall. Their reunion caused controversy due to the fact that both events took place after Jenner shared that she and Scott were no longer together. However, she and Drake reportedly maintained their platonic relationship and were never planning on getting serious about each other.

While Drake said he didn’t want to hurt his friend in any way, he did reference Jenner in his song, “Demons.” In the track, which was a part of his Dark Lane Demo Tapes, he said his bank account is just as massive as the beauty mogul’s fortune. Jenner has claimed the top spot in Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire list for two consecutive years.