Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini While Out In The English Sunshine

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update that showcased her incredible physique in a skimpy yellow bikini. While Elizabeth didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, she referenced that she was in England in the caption of the post. She has been spending her time during quarantine on her estate in the English countryside, as her previous Instagram updates have showed.

In the first shot, Elizabeth found a patch of vibrant green grass with delicate yellow flowers sprinkled throughout the field. She rocked a revealing pale yellow bikini from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She tagged two cosmetics brands in the picture, Estee Lauder and Clinique, and held a bottle of Clinique sunscreen in her hands.

The bikini had a simple top with triangular cups and thin strings that stretched around her back and neck to secure the garment. The bottoms sat low on her lips, hugging her curves, and featured a braided detail along the side to add a bit of visual interest.

Elizabeth’s pale skin was bathed in sunlight, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style. She had on what appeared to be black eyeliner that made her piercing blue eyes pop, and what looked like a pale pink gloss on her lips. She flashed a smile at the camera as she posed with the sunscreen in one hand and her arms folded across her chest.

Elizabeth amped up the sec appeal with the second snap, in which she appeared to have gone topless. She had her back to the camera, showing off her toned rear, as she continued to hold the sunscreen and showcase her physique.

She angled her body slightly for the final snap, showing off a hint of cleavage as she posed seductively for the camera.

Elizabeth’s followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing update, and the post racked up over 23,800 likes within just 55 minutes. In less than an hour, the post also received 780 comments from her eager fans.

“What I would give to be that blade of grass in the 2nd picture,” one fan said, referencing the piece of greenery that was brushing Elizabeth’s leg.

“Put girls half your age to shame, fantastic!!” another follower added, captivated by Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

“Lovely as always,” a third fan commented.

“Perfect,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

