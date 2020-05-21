‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Doesn’t Regret Much But She Does Regret Mentioning ‘Munchausen’ To Yolanda Hadid

Lisa Rinna revealed her one big regret on 'WWHL.'

Lisa Rinna is “owning it.”

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Wednesday night, May 20, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member played a rapid-fire game of “Do! You! Regret It!?” and made it clear that while she may have done some controversial things, she doesn’t regret much.

In fact, the only thing she said she would take back if given the chance was confronting her former co-star, Yolanda Hadid, who suffers from Lyme disease, about Munchausen Syndrome, which is described as a condition in which one believes they have an illness they do not actually have.

According to a Page Six report on May 21, Lisa was asked about a lot of things but her drama with Yolanda stood out as the moment she regrets, and understandably so. After all, her comment completely discredited the devastating health battle Yolanda went through as a result of her Lyme disease.

“Do you regret letting Kim Richards anger you to the point of smashing a wineglass in Amsterdam?” Andy asked.

As fans will recall, Lisa threw a glass of wine onto the table during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 5 after Kim suggested that she was dealing with a situation at home with her husband, Harry Hamlin. However, as Lisa confirmed, she has no regrets about reacting to Kim’s claim in the way she did.

Lisa also had no regrets about calling Kim a “lunatic, addict and rabid dog” or a “see you next Tuesday,” and added that she would buy her grandson the infamous bunny again if it came down to it.

In 2017, Lisa gifted Kim with a bunny for her first grandchild, grandson Hucksley, who is now 3-years-old, but ultimately, Kim chose to return it to Lisa and today, it is situated on the set of Andy’s Watch What Happens Live.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa also discussed a recent regret on Twitter earlier this year when she told her fans and followers she was no longer happy with the tagline she was given for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and wanted to change the phrase to something different.

As fans may have seen, Lisa told her online audience that she prefers for her tagline to be, “When people ask my sign? I say dollar,” rather than her current slogan, which is, “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching.”