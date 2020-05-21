Nazanin Mandi Wows In Matching Snake-Print Bra & Gym Pants

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The model is no stranger to impressing her social media followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 33-year-old — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a snake-print bra, which helped display her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted gym pants and black sneakers. Mandi appeared to have on her wedding ring but didn’t opt for any other visible accessories. She sported her dark shoulder-length curly hair down and seemingly had acrylic nails for the occasion. For her makeup application, Mandi looked to have a coat of lipstick on.

She posted five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured fairly close-up. Mandi placed one hand on her hip and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted. She tilted her head up and sported a fierce expression. In the next slide, she flashed a huge smile and rested both arms beside her.

In the third frame, Mandi was photographed from the chest down. She showed off the details of her garment and held onto the side of her bottoms from the waist. She treated fans to another selfie in the fourth slide and continued to boast her raw beauty. In the fifth and final pic, she showcased her look from head-to-toe by taking a selfie in the mirror with a phone that seemed to have a case that was also snake-print.

For her caption, Mandi shared an inspirational quote to help inspire her female followers.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You are so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Seriously gorgeous and always with the great messages,” another devotee shared.

“Look at that face @nazaninmandi, we love to see it!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, babe, you are so flawless, immaculate baby girl!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed topless on the beach in an Instagram upload shared earlier this week. The former R U the Girl contestant wore denim jeans and didn’t put on any other visible clothing. She pulled her hair up and kneeled in the middle of the water. Mandi looked over her shoulder with a strong expression and made everything look effortless.