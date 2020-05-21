Amelia Gray Hamlin Rocks Skimpy Shorts & Channels Mom Lisa Rinna By Dancing With Tambourines

Amelia made her mother proud by grooving to a classic rock tune.

Amelia Gray Hamlin flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy ensemble and earned the approval of her mother, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, by showing off a few of her dance moves. On Thursday, the 18-year-old model took to Instagram to share a pair of energetic dance videos with her 614,000 followers, and a number of her admirers agreed that she did an excellent job of channeling her mom.

As many fans of Lisa are aware, the former soap opera star loves to dance, and she often delights her own Instagram followers with candid videos of her performances. Amelia’s video was shot in an area of her parents’ home where Lisa has gotten her groove on before. However, Amelia upped her dance game by adding her own music to her performance. The model showed off her coordination by shaking two half-moon tambourines as she kept her body in motion.

Amelia was dressed to move in a basic black sports bra with thick shoulder straps and a low scoop neck. She also wore a pair of skintight athletic shorts that were a dark charcoal color. Her athletic outfit showcased her sculpted stomach, toned thighs, and pert posterior.

The song Amelia chose to dance to was the 1982 Stevie Nicks classic “Edge of Seventeen.” She bounced up and down to the beat of the fast-paced tune, and she occasionally turned to the side, stuck her rear-end out, and hit her backside with one of the tambourines. As she shook the instruments, she also held them up high over her head and brought them back down low, crossing her wrists in front of her lower midsection. Amelia’s choreography included a lot of hip movement as well.

Amelia’s joyous performance was a big hit with her fans, and her mother also shared it with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

“My stellar parenting skills are paying off guys!!!!!!” Lisa wrote.

“You truly are your mother’s daughter,” read one response to Amelia’s post.

“Umm can we talk about how happy and healthy you look?” another admirer wrote.

Many other fans commented on how much fun Amelia looked like she was having and how she’s beginning to take after her dance-loving mom. However, one fan seemed to suggest that watching Amelia’s exuberant choreography was a bit nerve-racking.

“Honestly I was waiting for her to smack the TV with the tambourine. Got close,” the commenter wrote.

This isn’t the first time Lisa has shared her joy over seeing Amelia follow in her footsteps by moving her feet to the beat of a song. As reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a video of Amelia and her other daughter, 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin, dancing together earlier this month. Lisa wrote that the video made her feel “proud.”