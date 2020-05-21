‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Devon Gets His Forever Family

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, May 22 teases flashback storylines from Dec. 7, 2006. Devon gets a brand new family as Dru and Neil’s adoption of him becomes official. Plus, Jack and Ashley plot against Gloria while Jill desperately looks for details about her past.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla’s (Victoria Rowell) adoption of Devon (Bryton James) is official, according to SheKnows Soaps. Everything is coming up roses for Devon. He can hear again, and he also gets his forever family. Unfortunately, Devon’s biological mother is using drugs, but he tells the judge that she wants the best for her son and would love for Devon to have a new family. As for Devon, he already thinks of Dru and Neil as his parents, so the judge happily agrees to the situation and makes everything official. Just like that, Lily (Christel Khalil) gains a new brother.

The whole group heads to Gina’s for a big celebration to officially welcome Devon to the Winters family. They also invite Sharon (Sharon Case), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman), but Michael decides to stop at home first to take the baby home. Lauran is frantic when she figures out that Michael and Fen aren’t at home, and when they get there, she declares that she will always know precisely where Fen is from this point forward. When Micheal tells Lauren about Devon’s celebration at Gina’s, she doesn’t want to go, which is worrisome for him.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) plot to keep Gloria (Judith Chapman) in line. They do not appreciate Gloria’s plan to go on TV, acting as if she represents the Abbott name. They call Gloria up for coffee, and then they ambush her about her behavior. However, Glo is not at all concerned about what either Jack or Ashley has to say, so when she leaves, they make plans to ensure she will not keep the Abbott name. They end having Gloria served with a restraining order.

Jill (Jess Walton) searches for answers about her past. She and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) talk about being mother and daughter, and Kay wants Jill not to worry. They end up having a famous psychic over for dinner, and both Jill and Katherine get some insight into things. Interestingly, Kay’s advice is to get some new shoes, and later on, Katherine’s heel breaks. As for Jill, the psychic warns her about a woman who is obsessive about her man, which is cause for concern.