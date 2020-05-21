Fitness Model Avital Cohen Rocks Red Lingerie Set To Flaunt Results Of Breast Augmentation Surgery

Avital Cohen took to her Instagram feed on Thursday, May 21, to share an update in which she rocked a skimpy lingerie set to show off the results of her breast augmentation surgery.

The Israeli fitness model rocked a two-piece set in a bright red color that intensified her tan complexion. Her bra featured large triangles that were narrowly cut, allowing Cohen to show off her cleavage. It had a bottom elastic band that pushed the triangles closer together, further emphasizing her augmented assets.

She paired it with matching underwear bottoms that boasted a similarly strong waistband, which Cohen wore low on the front. She tucked two fingers under one of the side bands, spicing things up further. The straps were higher on her sides, baring her toned hips and accentuating her slender midsection. The logo printed in white on the elastic bands revealed the set was from Lounge Underwear.

In the caption, Cohen noted that fans have been asking her about her procedure, prompting her to share more info publicly. She revealed she had it done at Evo Clinic in Tel Aviv.

Cohen wore her brown hair parted on the left and styled down over her shoulders.

The photo attracted more than 26,000 likes and upwards of 660 comments within just a few hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to tell Cohen how much they admire her and to compliment her on her new look.

“So hot in that!! [fire] [red heart] [100-point emoji] yes, I am planning in the future for sure!” one of her fans shared.

“Hey Avital, how is it going? You look so good with your new breast! [pink double heart emoji] That combination of kindness and beauty that you have makes you amazing!! Do not ever change,” added another fan.

“Devastatingly gorgeous & hot. You’re killing me as always. Hope you’re having a fascinating thursday and STAY SAFE SAFE pretty,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I m always lost in your stunning smile [two emoji blowing a heart kiss] great day gorgeous,” replied a fourth fan.

Cohen recently showed off her figure to her fans in a skimpy workout piece, as The Inquisitr has noted. On May 8, she posted a video in which she sported a purple onesie that expanded to her mid-thigh. The outfit featured a low, V-shaped neckline and a large triangular cutout over her midsection that revealed her toned abdominal muscles. The one-piece also included two tear-shaped cutouts under her bust. She completed her look with a pair of bright fuchsia sneakers.