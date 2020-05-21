Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Savage X Fenty Lingerie Sets & Announces She’s The Brand’s Newest Ambassador

Megan Thee Stallion announced her new business endeavor with several steamy lingerie pictures.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 21, to share two photos of herself rocking Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. In the first photo, Megan wore a black bra and high-waisted panties from the brand. She was bent over a brown leather couch as she made a pouty face for the camera. Megan also decided to go barefoot for the shoot, which took place outside near a white balcony and bouquets of flowers.

For the second slide, Megan modeled a yellow, lacy two-piece set. The top half of the set had small bra straps and lace around her breasts and under her chest. As for the bottom half, her underwear was completely covered in lace and was high-waisted. While sitting on a wooden table indoors, Megan posed with one hand on her side as she looked intensely at the camera.

In addition to wearing two sultry looks from the collection, Megan made sure she looked glamorous for the photos as well. Her dark hair was styled in a center part with loose curls that stopped at her back. She opted for a smoky eye makeup look, as she appeared to be wearing a dark, sparkly eyeshadow, eyeliner and dramatic faux eyelashes.

Shortly after posting, Megan received tons of praise for her lingerie looks. More than 900,000 users liked her photos, and over 10,000 commented on her post.

“Your whole body is a blessing,” one fan wrote.

“Yesssss b*tch Rihanna knows us!!!!!” another supporter exclaimed.

Megan captioned the post by announcing she will officially be Savage X Fenty’s newest ambassador for its Summer 2020 campaigns. She will join other celebs, including Normani and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, to promote the brand. Rihanna officially announced the collaboration in Harper’s Bazaar. The singer and businesswoman shared in a statement that Megan was the perfect person to join the Savage family.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” Rihanna said. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character and personality.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” artist also shared her thoughts about the collaboration. She said that she was proud to be working with a brand that “embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory.” In the past, Megan has expressed her love for the brand by modeling items from it on social media.

Rihanna and Megan’s announcement comes after the massive success of the latter’s songs “Savage” and “Savage Remix.” The original “Savage” was released in March and flew to the top of the Billboard charts with the help of the popular app TikTok. Megan then added to the tune’s success by bringing Beyoncé on board for the remix back in April. After working with the icon, Megan said Rihanna is the next chart-topper she would want to collaborate with.