Lisa Rinna Explains Why She Isn’t Convinced Denise Richards Will Show Up To The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Lisa Rinna isn't too sure that Denise Richards will be seen.

Denise Richards may be saying that she fully intends to appear at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion taping for Season 10, which may or may not be filmed virtually, but her co-star, Lisa Rinna, isn’t convinced that she will be there.

While appearing on the “At Home” edition of Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, following the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Lisa was asked what she thought about Denise’s recent claim, which suggested that despite what she and Kyle Richards have said about her potentially skipping the reunion, she is planning to attend.

“Rinna, we got some tweets wanting to know what you make of Denise saying she will be at the reunion despite what you and Kyle thought?” Andy asked, according to a May 21 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

In response, Lisa said that she will believe it when she sees it before admitting that she isn’t too sure that Denise will show up to the taping because Denise had told her in the past that she was going to attend a particular event and didn’t ultimately show up. She then said that she doesn’t know how she could possibly be one hundred percent certain of anything when it comes to Denise’s appearance during the upcoming taping.

As Lisa continued to discuss the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion and Denise’s claims about it, she seemed to change her tune when she suddenly said that she is “sure” Denise will show up before adding, again, that she will believe it when she sees it.

“I’m sure she’s gonna be there, but anything can happen. I’ll believe when I see it.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise opened up to Extra TV earlier this month about the way in which she walked away from production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in December, explaining that at the time she decided to skip just two events, she and her co-stars were nearly finished filming the season.

“I did not make it to those [two events]. That was the extent of me stopping filming … I did not quit the show,” she confirmed. “The only people that said I quit are some of the people on the show, and they never asked if that was true or not.”

As for which two events Denise skipped, they appeared to be Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower and Dorit Kemsley’s Season 10 finale party.