Brit Manuela Goes Scantily Clad In Black Lingerie In Pre-Tanning Snaps

Brit Manuela rocked nothing but the bare essentials in a sizzling new Instagram post that has proved hard to be ignored.

The fitness model took to her account on Thursday to share the tantalizing snaps with her 922,000 followers. She was seen posing in the bathroom of her apartment, where she was preparing to apply another layer of self-tanner. Before enhancing her glow, however, Brit had utilized Bali Body’s new self-tan eraser — a product that helped to remove the remnants of her previous application to ensure that the next one would be “streak-free.”

Brit looked smoking hot in a sexy set of black lingerie from Lounge Underwear, which proved to be the perfect ensemble to show off the results of the latest addition to the Bali Body product line. Her ensemble included a balconette bra with underwire-style cups and a low scoop neckline that flashed her ample cleavage and bare decolletage. Its thin straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders, both of which were free of any color from her previous self-tanning session.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of matching panties with mesh and solid panels that were equally-as revealing. The lingerie featured a high-cut and cheeky design that exposed her color-free legs and booty that would soon boast a new, all-over glow. It also had a curved logo waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The social media sensation kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of dainty hoop earrings to avoid taking any attention off of her incredible physique and, more importantly, the results of the self-tan remover. Her dark locks were worn down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and she appeared to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

While the product certainly seemed to do its job well, many fans seemed more impressed with the sight of Brit’s impressive physique. Over 17,000 of them have shown some love for the triple-pic upload by hitting the like button, while dozens more flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments for her stunning display.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another follower called Brit a “goddess of beauty.”

“Love this and you,” a third admirer quipped.

“That smile, that bod. You’re motivation,” added a fourth fan.

Brit seems to be loving her lingerie looks lately. Earlier this week, the model shared another NSFW ensemble consisting of blue lace undergarments that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The upload proved to be a huge hit as well, racking up more than 34,000 likes and 910 comments to date.