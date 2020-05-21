‘Single Parents’ Canceled At ABC After Two Seasons

ABC sitcom Single Parents has been canceled by the network after only two seasons, TVLine reported on Thursday afternoon.

The comedy series starred Saturday Night Live alum, Taran Killam, as single dad Will Cooper who befriended a tight-knit group of fellow single parents at his daughter’s school. Aside from Killam, the series also starred Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, and Kimrie Lewis.

Per the article, Single Parents did not do as well as the network would have liked in the ratings during its sophomore season. It was down “32 and 24 percent from its freshman run,” averaging only “a 0.6 demo rating and 2.6 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers).”

Compared to the other sitcoms currently airing on ABC, Single Parents ranked in seventh place in the demo and ninth overall with audiences. The only sitcom ranked lower than Single Parents was Fresh Off the Boat, which wrapped its final season in February.

Sadly for fans of the short-running sitcom, the season two finale ended with a huge cliffhanger. While cuddling in bed after drinking, Will confessed his romantic feelings for Angie. The next day, she left for a summer trip to Barstow her ex and father of her son Graham, Derek. Meester’s real-life husband and fellow actor Adam Brody played Derek on the show.

However, it is possible that the series could be saved by another network or a streaming service, as happened many times before with other shows, perhaps most famously with Fox’s Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which were both revived shortly after getting canceled.

Fans of the series have taken to Twitter to express their upset with ABC for canceling the show. Several users have already started social media campaigns in the hopes they can get Single Parents noticed by another network that could potentially pick up a third season of the show.

“#SingleParents was one of the few broadcast series I kept up with week-to-week — Leighton Meester is such a star,” tweeted IndieWire deputy editor Ben Travers.

“WHAT IN THE GODFORSAKEN HELL IS THIS CRAZINESS?!?! ABC, have your execs’ brains been hacked into by monsters? The cast of #SingleParents alone is reason enough to renew. SO freaking talented, kids and adults. And then the writers, directors, producers? Man, this SHOW,” wrote entertainment reporter Rachel Ellenbogen.

Single Parents is not the only series axed by ABC. The network also announced it was not moving forward with new seasons of The Goldbergs spin-off Schooled, Bless This Mess, or Emergence.