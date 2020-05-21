Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Tight Sundress

Instagram model Sophie Mudd shared a spicy photo that showcased her curves and gorgeous face for her latest update. She was photographed at home wearing a bucket hat and a tight-fitting dress that barely contained her assets.

The social media influencer has shared several shots in her house amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and continued the trend with her most recent post. She was photographed standing in front of a plant and next to a full-length mirror in the corner of a room. In the reflection her kitchen counters – which were littered with flowers and plants – were visible.

Mudd was shot from the midsection up and her body was turned slightly to the right as she faced the camera. She wore her long auburn-colored hair down and it was draped over her right shoulder. The model had her head tilted to the left and wore a beige fluffy bucket hat that covered her ears and went down to her eyebrows. Mudd appeared to wear a color of lipstick which complemented her reddish hair.

The 21-year-old had her voluptuous cleavage on display for the at-home pic. Mudd sported a tight cream-colored sundress that was adorned with tiny strawberries. The dress had thin straps that went over her slender shoulders, plus long ties that knotted in the middle of the top. She completed the look with a cross pendant necklace that hung near her collarbone. Mudd’s outfit offered fans a view of her ample assets, and a glimpse of her backside could be seen in the mirror’s reflection. The model added a single brown-heart emoji as her caption.

Many of the Los Angeles, California native’s 1.6 million Instagram followers noticed the snap. More than 94,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over 16 hours after it was posted. Mudd received over 800 comments from adoring fans, and her replies were swarmed with heart and strawberry emoji. Popular Instagram models Danielley Ayala and Kyra Santoro showed their appreciation with heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful girl,” one fan responded while adding three butterfly emoji.

“Love that top so cute,” a female Instagram user responded.

“Yummy strawberry,” a follower wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

Not everybody was a fan of Mudd’s choice of head wear.

“Looks like u have a huge Yorkshire pudding on ya head,” one fan commented while adding two cry-laughing emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Mudd shared another post taken from the same room in her house. She wore tight-fitting yoga gear for those snaps, and the collage received over 62,000 likes.