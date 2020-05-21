Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Stylish Bikini In New Video

Gabby Allen flaunted her chiseled physique to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 21, when she took to the photo-sharing platform to post a video of herself clad in a skimpy bikini.

The post captured the British fitness model and trainer — who is also famous in her native country for her appearance on the reality show Love Island— standing in an elegantly decorated space as she held her phone close to her face to snap the selfie-style video. It started with Allen facing the mirror as the camera zoomed in on her body. Later, she turned around, allowing her fans to get a glimpse of her backside.

Allen sported a two-piece bathing suit featuring an orange citrus fruit print against a white background. Her bikini bottoms were solid white and boasted a stylish V-shaped front with thin straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides. This design allowed her to show off her strong hips and chiseled stomach at the same time.

Allen paired her bottoms with a top with an underwire structure. The wire bent slightly in the middle, creating a triangle detail. Like the bottoms, it also had thin straps that went over her shoulders.

Allen wore her blond hair brushed back and tied in a causal bun. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, Allen announced that she had sent the email for those who signed up for her classes. The video has been seen more than 56,200 times in the first two hours. It also garnered upwards of 8,300 likes and over 160 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Allen and to share that they received her email.

“Your engery is so infectious! Girl keep the hard work up your a beast!” one of her fans raved.

“Ffs! You are fiiiiiit!!!! I wish I had your will power!” replied another user.

“Have signed up and paid! SO excited let’s go,” a third fan said.

“Oh Wonderful! the New Version of Goddess!” added a fourth fan.

Allen often shows off her fit bod with her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a picture that showed her in all her sweaty glow after a workout. She wore a baby blue sports bra that boasted thick straps and a U-shaped neckline. The bottom edge expanded past her sternum. On her lower body, she had on dark gray bottoms that sat above her belly button, hugging her toned midriff closely. Allen tagged the retailer Missy Empire on the post.