The Daytime Emmy Awards Return To Television In June

The Daytime Emmy Awards announced a triumphant return to television after several years of streaming only, according to SheKnows Soaps. The awards show recognizes excellence in daytime television programming with categories that include soap operas, talk shows, game shows, morning news shows, digital programming, and more.

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 pm for a two-hour special filmed remotely with recipients accepting their awards from home. This year is the 14th time that CBS aired the awards program, and the last time the network carried the production was in 2011. According to Variety, it has been five years since the show aired on live TV and nine years since it scored a network slot. For the past five years, the ceremony streamed online via several different avenues.

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

Initially, this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards were supposed to happen from June 12 to 14 in Pasadena, California, but that event was postponed because of COVID-19 stay at home orders. So far, the show’s hosts have not been announced, but in recent years The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood and Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez performed the duties.

The co-hosts on CBS’s The Talk announced the nominees live on the show Thursday afternoon. Those whose work received the nods came from among 2,700 submissions based on programming from the 2019 calendar year. The nominees were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across television.

Thursday on “The Talk@Home,” the hosts reveal the “47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards” nominations on @CBS, including nominees for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. The Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS, Friday, June 26 at 8pm ET/PT pic.twitter.com/Gx6TJYFzF1 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) May 21, 2020

The announcement came as a surprise because originally, NATAS said it would launch a streaming service for its Daytime Emmys as well as other awards shows. The service is still in the works, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its completion.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events for CBS. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

Award categories that are not announced during the televised event will be revealed simultaneously on Twitter, and other groups will be awarded at a separate ceremony in July.