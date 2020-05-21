‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Slammed For Driving To A Different State To Get Her Hair Done During Pandemic

Amanda Stanton drove from California to Arizona just to get her hair done.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton is getting heat online this week for driving to a different state to get her hair done, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Stanton drove from California to Arizona to get a hair appointment with her stylist. Many fans felt this was irresponsible since it was non-essential business, according to Cosmopolitan.

Stanton, a mother of two, was clearly desperate to make the appointment, even willing to go to the restroom on the side of the road during the journey in an effort to avoid public bathrooms. She shared a photo of her newly highlighted blond hair on her Instagram story and recalled the lengths she went to in order to achieve her new look. She also thanked her hairstylist, Chrissy Rasmussen, for achieving her desired style.

“Drove very very far to get my hair done and may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared of using public restrooms, but it was worth it,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram story. She went on to say that she “felt like a new person” with the fresh look.

Stanton then posted an Instagram photo to show off her new hairstyle. Because she received so much backlash in the comment section for not taking quarantine seriously, she eventually enabled comments and defended herself in a lengthy Instagram story statement. She explained that she and her family had been in quarantine for months and that she had taken every possible safety precaution, even getting tested for COVID-19 prior to the trip. Her results came back negative, she explained.

“We’re heading home and going to quarantine again before we see family or anyone. Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own!”

Stanton went on to say that she had chosen to be honest with her followers regarding her activity, despite the fact that she knew she might receive backlash. She emphasized that she feels comfortable regarding how she has handled quarantine and does not regret her decisions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stanton is not the only celebrity to come under fire for how they have practiced social distancing. Former Bachlorette Hannah Brown previously faced backlash for leaving quarantine in Jupiter, Florida to return home to Alabama to be with her family.