Universal Orlando Resort Delivers Reopening Presentation, Targets June 5 For Return Of General Public

On Thursday afternoon, Universal Orlando Resort gave its reopening presentation, and they are planning on reopening in the first week of June. The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force listened to the entire presentation, and Mayor Jerry Demings has already approved their plans. A letter is en route to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for review and final approval.

If all goes through as Universal is planning, they will have a phased reopening consisting of three date ranges. As reported by CNN, Universal Orlando employees would go back on June 1-2, some annual pass holders and invited guests would go on June 3-4, and the general public would be allowed in on June 5.

Along with the reopening dates, Universal did state that numerous guidelines would be in place. Here are some of the new health regulations that will be enforced when the parks open again.

Face masks will be required for all team members and guests. Universal will provide them for guests who don’t have one.

Guests will have their temperatures taken before entering the parks. If anyone has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed entry.

Single-rider lines will no longer exist.

Virtual queues will be implemented at several attractions inside of Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Contactless payments and mobile ordering will be in place at all dining locations.

Meet-and-greets with entertainment team members after live events and shows will no longer take place.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and exit of all attractions, retail stores, and dining locations.

Social distancing will continue to be enforced in queues and around the parks.

The task force has approved Universal Orlando's reopening plan. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will review it. If he endorses it, the plan will be sent to the state for approval. Here's the letter Universal sent to Demings: pic.twitter.com/fX2q9JAVOM — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 21, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of Universal Orlando has been closed since the middle of March. On May 14, their CityWalk shopping and entertainment district reopened with limited capacity and new guidelines in place.

John Sprouls, chief administrative officer of Universal Orlando Resort Operations, detailed its plans from both the guest and employee sides. He revealed that employees would return to the parks next week to begin training on the new measures and methods.

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld have not yet revealed when they will give their reopening presentations. Disney has canceled resort reservations at all of their on-property hotels through June 13.

LegoLand Florida announced on Thursday that they are planning on reopening on June 1. The city of Winter Haven has approved their proposal, and they are now waiting for the state to approve as well.