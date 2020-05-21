Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Are Reportedly On A Break From Their Relationship After Three Years Together

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are reportedly giving each other space following his recent rehab stint.

Us Weekly reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is taking time for himself away from Richie until he “straightens himself out more.” In April, Disick quietly admitted himself into a rehab facility in Colorado. After leaving the facility early, Disick has been reportedly working on his past traumas while in Los Angeles. However, he reportedly is prioritizing his career and his children – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. Disick’s relapse reportedly affected his relationship with Richie, and he still has more work to do before they go back to what their relationship was before.

“Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself,” a source shared with the publication.

According to E! News, Richie is also using the break to work on herself and her platonic relationships. Earlier this week, she was seen out with several of her friends, and Disick was noticeably absent. While the outing sparked the breakup rumors, Richie purportedly isn’t planning on completely ending their romance. Disick is also reportedly spending more time at home and hasn’t gone out as much since returning from rehab.

“She has been giving Scott space to figure out his next steps but has consistently been supporting him,” a source dished. “Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she isn’t leaving him to the dust. She’s very loyal to Scott.”

Neither Disick nor Richie has confirmed their split as of yet. The couple began dating back in 2017. Throughout their relationship, they’ve been criticized for their 17-year age gap and the fact that Disick has three children. Additionally, Richie has often been compared to Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Although the exes haven’t been together in years, Kardashian and Disick co-parent their children and work together on Keeping Up. However, Richie remained by his side despite her father, Lionel Richie’s, alleged concerns.

Richie was reportedly the first to notice Disick’s relapse. Although Disick has been open about his past substance abuse and behavior, he was reportedly managing his addictions well and was in a better place than he was several years ago. He allegedly relapsed due to the stress of being quarantined for multiple weeks. The coronavirus pandemic also reportedly brought up some of Disick’s old wounds from his past. Disick has admitted that the loss of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, still takes a toll on him. Bonnie passed away in October 2013, with Jeffrey dying the following January.