Dominican Bombshell Valeria Mercado Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bikini

Valeria Mercado showed off her amazing figure to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 20, with her most recent update. The Dominican bombshell posted a picture of herself clad in a bikini to mark the first time she went to the beach since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

The picture captured Mercado standing over some rocks with the ocean in the background. The camera was positioned slightly below eye level, focusing in on her body.

Mercado stunned in an all-black two-piece bathing suit that included a classic triangle top. It boasted a gold chain for straps, which went around her neck. The bodice was small, allowing her to flaunt a bit of her cleavage.

The London-based model paired it with matching bottoms that had a V-shaped waistband with a ruched detail right down the middle. The strap on the right also had a gold chain that dangled onto her hip. Mercado wore the bands pulled up high on the sides, baring her hips and accentuating her hourglass figure.

Mercado wore her brunette hair in a middle part and slicked back into a low ponytail. She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings.

Mercado paired the picture with a long candid message in which she opened up about feeling detached and unmotivated after being in lockdown for months. She said she misses her “authenticity” and talking to her “real ones,” and admitted it is hard to help others when she feels helpless.

In under a day, the post racked up more than 23,300 likes and over 280 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to respond with her caption and to rave about her physique in English and Spanish.

“I look at you and become happy, you are amazing,” one of her fans raved.

“You’re so breathtaking [heart-eyes emoji], I hope you become the best version of yourself that you can be just keep being and doing you love you,” replied another one.

“You got this Val, everyday is progress,” a third user chimed in.

“[H]ow can you look this good even after two months being locked up [crying emoji] i could never,” added a fourth admirer.

Mercado is no stranger to sharing swimsuit pictures on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she posted another one last week, which showed her in a different black number. It had a classic triangle-cut top and tiny thong bottoms with straps that rested high on her hips. She sported hair extensions, opting for long, platinum blond locks that she wore in a ponytail. Mercado completed her look with a pair of sexy black shades.