Dominican Bombshell Valeria Mercado Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tiny Bikini

Valeria Mercado showed off her amazing figure to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 20, with her most recent update. The Dominican bombshell posted a picture of herself clad in a bikini to mark the first time she went to the beach since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.
The picture captured Mercado standing over some rocks with the ocean in the background. The camera was positioned slightly below eye level, focusing in on her body.
Mercado stunned in an all-black two-piece bathing suit that included a classic triangle top. It boasted a gold chain for straps, which went around her neck. The bodice was small, allowing her to flaunt a bit of her cleavage.
The London-based model paired it with matching bottoms that had a V-shaped waistband with a ruched detail right down the middle. The strap on the right also had a gold chain that dangled onto her hip. Mercado wore the bands pulled up high on the sides, baring her hips and accentuating her hourglass figure.
Mercado wore her brunette hair in a middle part and slicked back into a low ponytail. She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings.
Happy hump day ????????@fashionnova fashionnovapartner ✨finally went to the beach yesterday, it’s been toooo long. The sea has always been therapeutic for me. I’ve been feeling like a prisoner the last few months, this quarantine is stressful. I reflected on everything I took for granted in the last couple of years. I know I should be using this time wisely or more productively, and trust me I’ve been trying, but i just feel super unmotivated and uninspired. Taking it a day at a time feels like an endless labyrinth. Even my interactions with you guys are super surface level, It used to come way more natural/easier and I always felt like even through my darkness, I aspired to inspire but now I kinda just feel detached and out of reach. My platform used to be a space of healing for me and now I just don’t know anymore. Im working on finding my roots again because all I have is time. i miss my authenticity, I miss genuinely talking to my real ones on here but it’s hard to help people when you feel helpless. I’ll forever be on the pursuit of becoming the best version of myself, embodying the vision of who I want to be. Anyways, I just had to vent, hope you’re all well mentally, emotionally and physically. We’re in this together. Sending all my love. ???????? te amo!
Mercado paired the picture with a long candid message in which she opened up about feeling detached and unmotivated after being in lockdown for months. She said she misses her “authenticity” and talking to her “real ones,” and admitted it is hard to help others when she feels helpless.
In under a day, the post racked up more than 23,300 likes and over 280 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to respond with her caption and to rave about her physique in English and Spanish.
“I look at you and become happy, you are amazing,” one of her fans raved.
“You’re so breathtaking [heart-eyes emoji], I hope you become the best version of yourself that you can be just keep being and doing you love you,” replied another one.
“You got this Val, everyday is progress,” a third user chimed in.
“[H]ow can you look this good even after two months being locked up [crying emoji] i could never,” added a fourth admirer.
