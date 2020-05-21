Kara Del Toro Opts To Go Braless Underneath A See-Through Lace Top In Steamy ‘Flower Pictures’

Kara Del Toro steamed up her Instagram page today with a sultry new set of photos. The post has only been live on her feed for a short time but has already proved to be a major hit with her 1.5 million followers.

The shots in the double-pic Instagram update were staged in the model’s bedroom. The space was dimly lit, however, an open window in front of her allowed an ample amount of golden sunlight to spill in, acting as a natural spotlight over Kara as she struck several poses for the camera. She held a bouquet of pink flowers in her hand, which also made an appearance in another tantalizing snap that was shared to her page yesterday afternoon. As a result, she noted that “flower pictures” were her “new coffee pictures.”

Kara looked like a total smokeshow in a white lace top from BooHoothat left very little to the imagination. It was fastened together with two clasps — one at her neck, and the other in the middle of her chest. Two revealing cut-outs were created between the ornate buttons, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and underboob, as well as a glimpse at her flat midsection. The see-through nature of the garment also revealed that she had opted to braless underneath, giving her look even more of a seductive vibe. This left even more of her voluptuous chest well within eyesight, however, both snaps appeared to have been slightly edited in the area to avoid violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines.

She also rocked a pair of denim bottoms in the photos, though their length was unclear. They were fastened in the middle of her torso to accentuate her trim waist and appeared to fit tightly on her curvy hips and thighs.

Kara left her light brown locks down in the first photo of the set but tied them back into a sleek bun in the second to show off her dangling silver earrings that were adorned with pearls. She also rocked a simple application of makeup to highlight her striking facial features. It looked to include a red lipstick, red blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Texas-native some love for the skin-baring new addition to her Instagram page. It has racked up over 17,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow so pretty,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Girl you are glowing!” a third admirer remarked.

“Stunning and classy as always,” added another fan.

Kara has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of sizzling shots this week. On Monday, she sent temperatures soaring again when she showed off her killer figure in a set of light blue lingerie. That post fared extremely well, earning more than 38,000 likes and 359 comments to date.