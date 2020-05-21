Larsa Pippen Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Tight Workout Set

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram yesterday to show off her bombshell curves in a skintight activewear set. The hot addition was added to her feed less than 24 hours ago, and it’s already earned plenty of attention from her 1.9 million fans.

The selfie-style photo appeared to have been snapped in her bedroom, which has become a frequent backdrop for photos on her feed. A set of large, sliding-glass doors appeared behind the model, and plenty of sunlight spilled into the room, illuminating the wood-planked floor and Larsa’s incredible figure. In her caption, the former wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen shared with fans that she could feel their energy from a mile away, as she was dressed in sexy athletic wear that hugged her hourglass figure.

The set boasted a funky pattern with hues of dark blue and black. Its thin spaghetti straps rested on her shoulders, and her slim arms were entirely on display. The scooping neckline dipped low into her chest and offered a teasing glimpse of cleavage though her phone case covered a portion of her chest. The garment’s thick band on its bottom wrapped tightly around her chest and flaunted her slender frame.

Larsa also sported a pair of leggings with the same pattern. They clung tightly to every inch of her figure, defining her muscular legs and part of her booty. The piece also possessed a thick waistband that fit snug on her torso and highlighted her tiny midsection and waist. Larsa did not add any additional accessories to her workout-chic look, aside from a pair of dainty gold earrings.

The mother of four pulled her brunette tresses back in a tight bun that rested on the top of her head. Her look also called for a full application of makeup that helped make all of her stunning features pop. Larsa seemed to line her eyes with a dark liner, and she added a few thick coats of mascara to extend her lashes. She also looked to have a dab of blush on both of her cheeks.

The post has been a massive hit with fans already, earning Larsa over 15,000 likes and 198-plus comments. Most fans showered her with love while countless others used emoji instead.

“Beautiful beautiful and beautiful,” one follower commented along with a series of flame emoji.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in with a few flames.

“I know how that goes Larsa. Looking gorgeous,” another wrote.