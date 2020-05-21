Gwen Stefani Rocks Daisy Dukes And Sits In Blake Shelton’s Lap In Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Video

Gwen and Blake shared a few sweet moments in the studio while they were recording "Nobody But You."

Gwen Stefani showed off her funky and fun fashion sense in a behind-the-scenes video that Blake Shelton shared on his YouTube page on Thursday. It gave the couple’s fans an inside look at the recording of their romantic duet, “Nobody But You,” and the adorable footage included a lot of cuddling, kissing, and playful banter.

Even though the recording session was all about the pair’s voices, 50-year-old Gwen looked phenomenal in her flashy ensemble. The “Don’t Speak” hitmaker rocked a pair of faded Daisy Dukes that showcased her long, shapely legs. Gwen usually rocks her cutoffs over black fishnet stockings, but her legs were bare in the video.

Gwen also rocked a denim jacket in a darker wash. It was embellished with beaded floral appliques that glittered when the singer moved. Underneath the coat, she wore a layered white fringe top and a button-up shirt that featured a fun tropical print. The singer accessorized her outfit with stacked gold necklaces, a beaded choker, and a pair of colorful beaded chandelier earrings. The fashion icon wore her platinum blond hair pulled up in a high top knot, and she rocked a beauty look that appeared to include shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a glossy lip.

In the video, Blake revealed that he and Gwen recorded the vocals for “Nobody But You” at his lake house in Oklahoma, where they were joined by producer Scott Hendricks. They were working on the song while Gwen was doing her show in Las Vegas, so she had to fly to Oklahoma on one of her days off to record on her part of the duet.

When Gwen walked into the studio, she noticed that Blake had an old picture of her on his computer. It was a photo of the singer sporting pink hair, thin eyebrows, and braces. Gwen informed the men that she had been thrilled to get the orthodontic appliance.

“That’s me pimping out, dude,” Gwen said. “You know how expensive those things were? I wanted those my whole life. The eyebrows on the other hand…”

Blake said that he’d never heard Gwen’s voice sound better at the time they were recording “Nobody But You,” which he attributed to the No Doubt frontwoman’s Vegas performances. He also stated that his humble ladylove doesn’t seem to realize just how amazing her voice really is.

The video included shots of a barefoot Gwen sipping on a glass of white wine and sitting in Blake’s lap as he draped his arms around her. While she was snuggling with Blake, Gwen compared their song to romantic classics like “Take My Breath Away” and “The Lady in Red.” Blake’s sweet hound dog, Betty, who was shown curled up in Gwen’s lap in one shot.

Gwen and Blake shared two celebratory smooches, and they adorably praised and teased each other throughout the video.

“Not even a dream of mine to be on a Blake Shelton song. Fantasy would be more like, better than a dream, because a fantasy is completely unlikely,” Gwen said to Blake and Scott. “Like, a dream can come true, but fantasies are just something you make up in your brain. So for you to ask me to be on this song is like…”

“Can I ask you a question now?” Blake responded. “Are you intoxicated?”