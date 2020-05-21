Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Teases Fans In Semi Sheer Crop Top

Daniella Chavez commanded the attention of her 12.9 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 21, with a hot new update. The Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots in which she flaunted her buxom physique in a semi sheer top.

The two-picture slideshow, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, showed Chavez standing outdoors during the golden hour. Both shots featured Chavez in a similar pose. She was in a three-quarter stance with her left side toward the viewer as she arched her back, making her booty and chest pop. For the first image, Chavez tilted her chin forward as she directed her gaze downward while allowing her lips to hang open. The second captured her looking up at the camera with a coquettish half-smile.

Chavez sported a light pink crop top with a crew neckline. It expanded just past her breasts, clinging closely to her chest in a such a manner to drew all the attention to that region. The top was made of a semi sheer fabric that revealed Chavez opted not to wear a bra.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of jean bottoms, which Chavez wore low on frame, allowing her to show off her toned abs. She had her thumbs in the front pockets in both picture, causing its waistband to slide down a bit.

In her caption, she noted it was a cold day in Chile and invited her fans to list something they miss doing, presumably in reference to the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The post garnered more than 62,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments within just two hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks in several languages, particularly her native Spanish, English and Portuguese.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” one of her fans wrote in English.

“So Cute looking l like you,” replied another one.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Barbie, is that you?” added a fourth fan.

Chavez is constantly teasing her loyal fans with steamy images that feature her incredible hourglass figure. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another post yesterday that included a photo and a video in which she rocked a white bikini top. It appeared to be a regular string swimsuit, but Chavez had crossed the straps in a way that they no longer went over her shoulders but underneath them instead, leaving her ample assets barely covered as a result.