Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash On Social Media After Calling Out Beyonce, Nicki Minaj & Other Female Artists

Singer Lana Del Rey is being criticized for mentioning artists like Beyonce and Nicki Minaj on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Del Rey, born Elizabeth Grant, took to her page on Thursday to write a lengthy post about how she believes her music hasn’t been as successful as her female counterparts. She wrote that Beyonce, Minaj, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Kehlani, and Doja Cay have been successful on the Billboard charts after creating music that is about being “sexy” and “cheating” all while “wearing no clothes.”

Del Rey pointed out that all of the artists are chart-toppers at the moment, and she would like to join them in the rankings. However, Del Rey said she believes she hasn’t found the same success as them because she’s often criticized for her “honest” and “optimistic” lyrics in regards to her romantic relationships. After mentioning the artists directly, Del Rey shared that while she’s not a feminist, she thinks women who have gone through the things she writes about should have music that represents them as well.

Once she posted her assessment about where she feels the music industry is shifting, Del Rey’s post became a hot topic on social media. Although Del Rey was referring to her experiences with putting out her music, her choice to name-drop several artists was immediately put into question. Many users pointed out that all of the artists that Del Rey mentioned are women of color. In her message, Del Rey also neglected to say the artists she mentioned have been criticized for their creative choices as well, which several commenters pointed out.

“Think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with a clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue,” one user tweeted.

“Beyoncé was threatened to get lynched because she dared to sing about police brutality, Ariana got death threats for the death of her boyfriend that she had no control over. Kehlani got death + rape threats for a breakup song. All the women Lana mentioned have been through h*ll,” another shared.

None of the performers that Del Rey mentioned have responded to her post. In addition to criticizing them as well as other female writers, Del Rey said she does believe that she helped other women to be honest about their emotions and free to be themselves. She also shared she plans to write more of her thoughts in her upcoming poetry books and album, White Hot Fever.