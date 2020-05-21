Matt Lauer Spotted With Eulogy Quote Tattooed On His Forearm Following Scathing Retort To #MeToo Journalist

Former NBC Today Show host, Matt Lauer, was photographed with what is believed to be new ink on his forearm.

The now-disgraced host was seen with the words “Hatred corrodes the container it is carried in” on his arm while out and about in Noyack, New York, on Wednesday, according to Page Six.

Lauer’s swirling script is a quote heard late in 2018 at the funeral of the late President George H.W. Bush. The former president was eulogized by former Senator Alan Simpson of Wyoming in which the towering Republican said, “You would have wanted [Bush] on your side.

“He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in. The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush.”

Simpson’s comments seemed to be in reference to the immense amount of negativity hurled at politicians and the way Bush chose to deal with that frustration.

It’s as yet unknown how Lauer applies that statement to his own life, however, the former host has received his own share of animosity in recent years.

Lauer, who was spotted on a seemingly relaxed day, chauffeuring his teenaged son around, has had a slower life since being relieved of his position by NBC in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Thus far, Lauer has only admitted to what he called “consensual, yet inappropriate relationship with a fellow employee in the workplace.”

“I say these words with sincerity and humility. I am sorry for the way I conducted myself. I made some terrible decisions, and I betrayed the trust of many people.”

The disgraced host denied claims that he raped and/or harassed anyone in his workplace, however it was not enough to keep him from being let go.

Lauer has given other clues that he might still be holding onto pressure from his previous job, going so far as to write an Op-Ed in Medaite which took aim at reporter Ronan Farrow.

If you haven’t read the most acclaimed book of the last year, @RonanFarrow’s CATCH AND KILL, now is the time. https://t.co/Asr3RfJ8ox pic.twitter.com/lEK3YDNhye — Little, Brown and Co (@littlebrown) March 7, 2020

Farrow recently released a book, Catch and Kill, about the numerous men who lost their prestigious positions thanks to the #MeToo movement.

The Inquisitr reported that Lauer accused Farrow of being dishonest, not getting confirmation for his information, and even saying that the journalist fabricated information for his scathing book. Lauer even called out Farrow’s reportings as “shoddy journalism.”

Farrow responded to Lauer’s comments via Twitter, saying that Lauer’s comments were just “wrong” and that his book was thoroughly vetted.