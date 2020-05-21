Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Treatment Called ‘Highly Effective’ By Pediatric Infectologists

'Most of [the patients] are seemingly doing very well. So what we can say is that this seems to be a highly effective treatment,' says a pediatrician.

A treatment for a pediatric illness associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been shown to be “highly effective,” say doctors who have used the therapy, backed by the Centers for Disease Contorl (CDC) on sick patients.

As Yahoo! Life reports, for a few months now pediatricians have been observing a terrifying illness in children since the coronavirus pandemic emerged. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children (MIS-C) is similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, both illnesses in which the patient’s blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, become seriously inflamed. Some children have been so sickened with the illness that they’ve required respiratory support. At least one New York City child has even died from the disease, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Symptoms of the illness include rash, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and a fever over 102 degrees, among others.

The disease appears to be in some way related to COVID-19, as all of the children who have come down with MIS-C have tested positive for the coronavirus. Although it bears noting that the connection between MIS-C and COVID-19, if indeed there even is one, is anecdotal and hasn’t been scientifically proven.

The illness’ origins aside, doctors have been keen to get the upper hand on it, lest more children and their families endure misery and even risk death from the condition. To that end, the CDC has recommended treating children sickened with the condition with intravenous immunoglobulin or IVIG, a collection of antibodies that help fight inflammation.

China Photos / Getty Images

The CDC said this week that the treatment has been 100 percent effective in a group of 33 patients who received the drug, in combination with another.

Specifically, 30 percent of the sickened kids received a second dose of IVIG, and 70 percent were given the medication in combination with a corticosteriod, which worked with the IVIG to suppress the immune system’s response that caused the potentially-fatal inflammation.

All of the kids recovered, and 82 percent of them had been discharged from the hospital by the time the CDC released its findings.

Dr. Stanford Shulman, a professor of pediatrics with a focus on infectious disease at Northwestern University, says that though the early results are promising, it is far too soon to call it a cure.

“But we don’t have long-term follow up yet on these patients. Most of them are seemingly doing very well. So what we can say is that this seems to be a highly effective treatment,” he said.