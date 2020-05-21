Woman Injured By Bison At Yellowstone Two Days After Park Reopens

An unidentified woman was thrown to the grown by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, two days after the park reopened the Daily News reported.

The tourist was visiting the partially reopened park on Wednesday when she got too close to the animal. This incident was the first reported bison attack this year.

The woman was “knocked to the ground and injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin after approaching the animal too closely,” park officials told the newspaper.

The National Park Service requests tourists to maintain a distance of at least 25 feet from all animals.

It was reported that the woman’s injuries were medically “assessed” at the park and that she refused further medical attention when offered. The exact extent of the woman’s injuries remained unclear, and the incident was under investigation by the National Park Service.

Yellowstone National Park reopened to the public on Monday after being shut down since late March due to the current pandemic. The park had initially announced a phased opening that would start on May 18. However, those plans were pushed forward after President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that all national parks would open “rapidly.”

Michael Smith / Getty Images

The original phased plan included “reopening access to two of the park’s five entrances and allowing visitors to sightsee in the lower loop of the park,” the Daily News reported.

Yellowstone National Park spans three different states, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. Wyoming lifted their travel ban, but the others, where more of the park entrances are, had not. The park won’t be able to open the gates until after the restrictions are lifted.

This incident is not the first injury at Yellowstone. On May 12, a different unidentified woman illegally entered the park and suffered burns after she fell into a thermal feature after attempting to take a photo. The woman was able to drive herself 50 miles until a park ranger pulled her over and saw the extent of her injuries. She was airlifted to a local hospital to receive treatment for her burns. The woman’s current condition remained unknown.

Earlier this year, the park’s bison were culled and slaughtered in an attempt to lessen the number of animals living in the park. An estimated 4,900 bison were living in Yellowstone earlier this year. Park officials hoped to reduce that by 900 since the parkland does not provide enough food for that many animals. Six bison escaped from the enclosure in 2019.