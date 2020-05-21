‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Renewed For Two More Years: ‘Cornerstone Of The CBS Daytime Lineup’

The Bold and the Beautiful has some very exciting news. The world’s most-watched soap opera has been renewed for another two years. The sudser will continue to grace our television screens until at least 2022, according to CBS.

The exciting news comes at a time when The Bold and the Beautiful fans are currently watching vintage episodes according to weekly themes since the show ran out of new ones on April 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Reisenbach had high praise for the show when she made the announcement this week. As the Executive Vice President of Current Program for CBS Entertainment she shared the news that the network had decided to renew the soap opera. The daytime drama averages over 3.2 million viewers per day and is one of the most-watched shows during its time slot.

“For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” Reisenbach praised. The first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was on March 23, 1987, and it quickly became one of the world’s most beloved soap operas.

“The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B‘s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

Bradley Bell, Executive Producer of The Bold and the Beautiful, was pleased by the network’s decision to renew the show.

“I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful,” Bell graciously revealed. He thanked Reisenbach and the network for their commitment to the show. He also showed his appreciation to the B&B audience who are passionate and enthusiastic about the series and thanked them for their motivation.

The Inquisitr reported that The Bold and the Beautiful may be the first soap opera to resume production in early summer. The show’s producers hope that they will be able to start filming by June. The producers sent out a tentative memo to B&B‘s cast and crew telling them that although it was only a fluid date, they hoped to start production soon. Of course, the show would need to comply with the various safety protocols and guidelines that Television City, the city of Los Angeles, and the state of California prescribe. They would also need to satisfy the requirements that the Hollywood unions have set.