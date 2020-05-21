‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann And Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio Join Forces

The Challenge: Total Madness has brought a number of twists this season, but none bigger than the alliance between former rivals Wes Bergmann and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio. And during Wednesday’s episode, the two veterans definitely used their combined powers to rock The Challenge house in a double elimination, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The episode began with Bergmann and Devenanzio both expressing their desire to eliminate Jordan Wiseley from the game to improve their chances of making it to the final challenge and winning the million-dollar cash prize. During the day’s challenge, Bergmann emerged as the victorious male player while Mattie Lynn Breaux took the winning spot for the female challengers. The two winners were immediately appointed to the Tribunal and later made the decision to bring Bananas in as the third member. The Tribunal members then began to deliberate to decide which two male players would be tossed into the elimination.

The trio nominated Wiseley and Stephen Bear to go against Fessy Shafaat and Nelson Thomas, respectively. However, when they learned what the elimination challenge entailed, Bananas hesitated to say Wiseley’s name. The challenge required the competing players to grab hold of a short pole then try to wrestle it away from the other player. Wiseley said he was disappointed as it was “probably the worst elimination a guy with one hand can get.”

Still, he stepped in and did he best, but was ultimately defeated by Shafaat after the bigger man smashed into Wiseley’s body, causing his shoulder to become separated. By the end of the challenge, Bananas began having regrets about the way things played out.

“As much as we want to see Jordan eliminated from the game, this is not how I wanted it to go down,” he said.

For a split second, it appeared that Wes was also remorseful about the decision to throw Wiseley in, but he quickly made it clear he wasn’t.

“Watching Fessy annihilate Jordan feels a little bad, but it also feels really good,” he said with a devious smile.

As for Wiseley, he took the opportunity to inspire others with disabilities. He encouraged them to “just do it” and to not let the fear of failure keep them from going after the things they want the most. The former champion was already struggling to stay in the game after the elimination of his fiancée, Tori Deal, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In the second elimination, Thomas managed to defeat Bear, leaving Kailah Casillas heartbroken over the loss of her boy toy in the bunker.