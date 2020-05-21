Sara Underwood Bares Cleavage In Curve-Hugging Romper While Standing In Mossy Forest

Sara Underwood showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a plunging, skintight green romper with no bra as she stood in a breathtaking mossy forest. The outfit did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Sara standing in a dirt clearing surrounded by tall, moss-covered trees and shrubs. The sky could be seen through the branches, and it appeared to be a somewhat overcast day. Still, that did not stop Sara from heading out into the wilderness in her skimpy outfit.

Sara’s romper featured a silky, lime green material with half-sleeves. The top half also featured a plunging neckline, which revealed that Sara opted to go braless underneath. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center as the fabric rippled and looked close to causing a wardrobe malfunction.

The neckline plunged into her waist, so fans could catch a glimpse of some of her flat tummy. The rest of the fabric was ruched and hugged her curvy figure and pert derriere closely. In addition, the shorts cut off at the top of Sara’s thighs, putting her long, lean legs on show.

Sara finished off her outfit with a tan canvas fedora and some strappy silver sandals. She also appeared to be sporting some subtle makeup, including what looked to be highlighter and pink lipstick. Her medium-length blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first photo, Sara posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She gently held a mossy branch and looked down. The second photo was taken from far away to capture the entire forest, though fans likely zeroed in on Sara in the center. She extended one foot out to elongate her pins and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Sara called herself a “moss boss.”

The post garnered more than 16,000 likes and nearly 150 comments in an hour as fans showered the model with praise.

“Awesome pic, outfit is looking fire,” one fan said.

“Perfect beauty, always in my dreams,” another user added.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“You look as beautiful as the landscape,” a fourth fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

