Jessica Weaver Lets It All Hang Out In A Tiny Pink Crop Top & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Jessica Weaver let it all hang out for her latest Instagram upload on Thursday afternoon. The blond bombshell stunned as she encouraged her fans to get outside and enjoy life.

In the sexy snap, Jessica looked hotter than ever while wearing a teeny tiny pink crop top. The shirt featured a low cut neckline that flashed her massive cleavage, as well as thin straps that allowed fans to get a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The garment was also pulled up to put her chiseled abs on full display.

She added to the style with a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes. The tiny shorts clung to her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Jessica sat on a large rock with both of her hands placed behind her for balance. She bent one knee and gave a sultry stare into the camera for the shot. In the background, a blue sky and rolling hill could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in voluminous curls that rippled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the look with pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Jessica’s over 9.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 messages.

“You look fantastic baby,” one follower stated.

“You’re so beautiful my sweet love always lovely,” another wrote.

“This is perfect,” declared a third social media user.

“Your an amazing woman. Thank you for being you,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy about putting her hourglass figure in the spotlight for her racy online posts. She’s seen rocking tiny tops, barely there bathing suits, and tight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently thrilled her followers when she posed in an unbuttoned collared shirt that left very little to the imagination. To date, that video has been viewed more than 169,000 times and has earned over 1,700 comments.