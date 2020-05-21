Georgia Gibbs Slays In A Neon Orange Bikini And Oversized Shirt: ‘My Fav Get Up’

Georgia Gibbs flaunted her killer bikini body in a sizzling, multi-slide post on her Instagram page today that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The upload included a total of five selfies, which the model justified taking after putting on makeup for the first time “in a really long time.” It was a simple application of products that appeared to include a light pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that highlighted the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s striking facial features without taking away from her natural beauty. She staged the impromptu photo shoot in her living room, and struck several poses for the camera to show off her glam at a variety of angles under the “great lighting” of the cozy space.

Georgia also slipped into her “fav get up” for the series of snaps, which included an oversized colorful shirt that was layered over a skimpy neon-orange bikini. The button-up top was made up of a variety of patterns and boasted a bold orange, white, and blue color scheme that alone was enough to turn a few heads, but it was the model’s sexy swimwear look underneath that seemed to truly captivate her audience. The top half of the two-piece exposed an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline, while also offering a peek at her flat midsection and abs. Her matching, high-cut bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, leaving her toned legs and a glimpse of her pert derriere well on display. It had a curved waistband that sat at an angle on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

Georgia added some bling to her skimpy ensemble with a set of dangling gold earrings and a silver pendant necklace. She also rocked a variety of hairstyles in the snaps, including a sleek, low bun.

Many of the Aussie star’s 721,000 followers seemed enamored by her latest Instagram update. More than 19,000 of them double-tapped the upload to show their love, while dozens opted to leave a compliment in the comments section.

“Beautiful as always,” one person wrote.

“Your skin looks so flawless,” said another fan.

“You are glowing. Teach me how to selfie like you please,” a third follower asked.

“I love what you’re wearing. You don’t need makeup to look gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

While makeup may be a rarity for Georgia these days, slipping into a bikini is not. The model recently shared another set of snaps that saw her clad in an itty-bitty white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it nearly 36,000 likes and 325 comments to date.