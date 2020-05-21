LEGOLAND Florida Resort Sets Reopening Date Of June 1, Awaiting State Approval

The coronavirus pandemic shut down theme parks around the world, but Central Florida is gearing for a comeback, and LegoLand is ready. The theme park in Winter Haven is prepared to open its gates for guests, and they have proposed a reopening date of June 1, 2020. The city has already given its approval, and LegoLand Florida is merely awaiting official confirmation from the state.

According to The Ledger, the City Commission of Winter Haven approved LegoLand’s request to reopen at the beginning of June. General Manager Rex Jackson detailed all of the safety and sanitation measures that will be in place upon the park’s reopening.

Mayor Brad Dantzler signed a letter addressed to Halsey Beshears, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. That letter gave the park consent to reopen and would request final confirmation from the state.

“On behalf of the city of Winter Haven, I ask that you help us recover through one of our most powerful economic engines, tourism. Considered one of the ‘big three’ for Central Florida attractions, along with Disney and Universal, an empty Legoland affects more than the city of Winter Haven.”

LegoLand Florida has been closed since March 15 due to the pandemic.

Jackson detailed numerous measures that LegoLand will use to ensure the safety of its employees and guests.

Upon reopening, the capacity of the park will be no more than 50 percent. That amounts to about 6,000 total guests. Face coverings will be required for all employees, and employees in some locations may have to wear additional protective equipment such as face shields and gloves.

Guests visiting the park will not be required to wear a face mask, but they will be strongly recommended. LegoLand will even provide complimentary masks to guests if they do not bring one with them to the park.

All guests will have their temperatures taken before entering the park. If someone registers a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed entry into LegoLand and neither will anyone in their party.

On Thursday, major theme parks can begin their reopening presentations to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Universal Orlando Resort will be the first park to present its plans with Walt Disney World and SeaWorld presenting on a yet-to-be-scheduled later date.

If Beshears approves the reopening plans of any theme park, Governor Ron DeSantis will have to give his final approval. All presentations must include a proposed reopening date for the parks.