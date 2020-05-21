Bru Luccas Flaunts Massive Cleavage & Ripped Abs In A Mismatched Bikini

Bru Luccas was back in a bikini on Instagram, and her 3 million fans are absolutely loving the sight. The model added a sultry new shot to her feed that showed her in a mismatched bikini that flaunted all over enviable curves.

The photo captured Bru posed in front of a house with a sliver of a wicker lounge chair visible in the corner. As her geotag indicated, the model was in Vista, California, where she was soaking up the sun. In her caption, the Brazilian babe wished her fans a beautiful day and directed them to the link in her bio to see more photos. She was all smiles for the camera and rested one hand near her side while running the other through her hair.

Bru flaunted her gym-honed figure in a mismatched bikini that left little to the imagination. Its top was constructed of nylon fabric, and the thick straps rested on her shoulders, leaving her fit arms on full display. The bombshell top possessed a straight neckline that sat low on her chest and flaunted a massive amount of cleavage. Also of note was a triangular feature in the middle of her chest, which teased even more of her voluptuous assets.

Bru added a pop of color to her look with a pair on neon green bikini bottoms. The straps sat on her hipbones and helped draw attention to her tiny waist and chiseled abs. Its high cut also allowed for a portion of her shapely thighs to be seen. Bru did not add any other accessories to the skin-baring ensemble and made sure that all eyes were glued to her fabulous figure.

She brushed her hair out of her face with a middle part and low-ponytail. Bru appeared to be wearing a small amount of glam for the occasion that seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a light gloss on her lips.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the photo with love. In a few hours, the update has already been double-tapped over 161,000 times. Some of Bru’s supporters took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section over 800 times.

“Absolutely Beautiful, Happy HUMP Day,” one follower commented on the sizzling upload.

“I love you so much my beautiful princess. Your body in a temple,” a second Instagrammer added with a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“My love i love your body that look of yours your beauty very pretty beautiful,” another fan chimed in.