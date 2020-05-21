Fiery ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer Released

Bravo released the trailer to the hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules on Instagram Thursday. The short clip included snippets of what viewers can expect from the show’s conclusion.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen moderated the virtual reunion, and the trailer showed cast members getting ready for the production. New bride, Brittany Cartwright was doing her makeup in the kitchen of her new Los Angeles area home as Schena Shay showed a behind the scenes view of the complicated filming setup. Lala Kent got up close and personal with the camera in her champagne-colored dress as the crew members told the cast to get their microphones ready.

Castmembers teased one another through their computers.

“I think Dayna is pooping,” new castmember, Max Boyens, teased latecomer Dayna Kathan.

“Are you gonna get dressed,” Lisa Vanderpump questioned the casually dressed Andy.

The drama then started as Scheana Shay questioned which VPR member would be “the first one to cry.” The camera then showed Scheana, Lala, Dayna, Ariana Maddix, Danica Dow, and James Kennedy all in tears.

Britney was then yelling about a hard time she had in her life as the camera switched between various cast members. Kristen Doute told her co-workers that her life was none of their business in one part while newly engaged Stassi Schroeder, calls an unknown co-star a “liar” as fiancee Beau Clark sat by her side.

SUR manager Danica shared the screen with TomTom manager Max as she confronted him over their issues of the season. Max famously banned Danica from visiting his establishment over his distaste for what he perceived as meddling in his personal life.

Tom Sandoval is shown sporting a new mustache while ranting about the season in his home with girlfriend Ariana, by his side.

At one point, Lisa had enough of the former bartender, Jax Taylor, and confidently tells him to “shut up.”

The Bravo Instagram post announced that the reunion show would be three parts. Many fans took to the post to share their thoughts on the season as well as the upcoming reunion.

Fans’ reviews of the current season were flat. Some wrote that it was “only OK,” and others wrote that it was “hurting,” although the trailer made some viewers excited to watch.

“This looks EPIC,” wrote one commenter.

“I haven’t really been watching, but I think I’ll watch this,” wrote another.

Vanderpump Rules is a reality show focused on the lives of individuals connected to SUR restaurant. The hit show is currently wrapping up its eighth season.